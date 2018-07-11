Legion Roundup: Post 2, West Fargo, and Moorhead Host Legion Games

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Post 2, the West Fargo Patriots, and the Moorhead Blues each hosted legion games Wednesday evening.

Post 2 rallied back in their first game against the Gillette (WY) Riders to win it 7-5. Post 2 then went on to top the Moorhead Blues 15-1 in their second contest.

The Patriots also came out on top in their matchup with Fergus Falls. They won it 12-9.