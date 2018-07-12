Alleged Fergus Falls Burglar Shot Dead In Des Moines By Business Owner

Police say it looks like a "Stand Your Ground" case

DES MOINES, IOWA — A business owner in Des Moines shot and killed a suspected burglar who was from Fergus Falls.

Police say 37-year-old Amund Haarstad was killed Wednesday morning at Kraft 5 Star Muffler.

Investigators believe Haarstad was loading items from the business into a stolen truck when the repair shop owner arrived for work.

Police say Haarstad confronted the man instead of fleeing, and the man shot Haarstad.

They say it looks like a “Stand Your Ground” case, but a decision on any charges will come from the Polk County attorney’s office.