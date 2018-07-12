North Dakota Tax Commissioner Speaks on Benefits of Internet Sales Tax

Rauschenberger says North Dakota could gain $20-50 million of additional revenue from the tax

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger addressed how North Dakota will benefit from internet sales taxes in a meeting with The Chamber.

The U.S. Supreme Court sided with South Dakota in South Dakota v. Wayfair, upholding the state’s sales tax on e–retailers.

Since North Dakota is one of 24 streamline states that ease the tax burden on online retailers, Rauschenberger says the state is in a good place after the court’s decision.

“I think businesses that are here in North Dakota selling out to other states, they really need to look at each state and see if they’re members of streamline; if the states they are selling to are streamline, the process is a lot simpler,” said Rauschenberger.

Rauschenberger says North Dakota stands to gain $20 to $50 million of additional revenue a year as a result of the internet sales tax ruling.