Congratulations, Alison Voorhees! Our Anchor is Pregnant!

We’re excited to announce that some big changes are coming our way. Or should I say, my way? I’m expecting a baby!

If you haven’t noticed, my baby belly has been growing. Thankfully the desk helps me hide it!

The baby is due in December.

Over the last few weeks, we’ve been sharing the news with family, close friends and most recently co-workers where I used donuts to spread the word. This is the first child for my husband and I and we are both very excited for what’s to come.