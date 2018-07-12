Congratulations, Alison Voorhees! Our Anchor is Pregnant!

KVRR Staff,

We’re excited to announce that some big changes are coming our way. Or should I say, my way? I’m expecting a baby!

If you haven’t noticed, my baby belly has been growing. Thankfully the desk helps me hide it!

The baby is due in December.

Over the last few weeks, we’ve been sharing the news with family, close friends and most recently co-workers where I used donuts to spread the word. This is the first child for my husband and I and we are both very excited for what’s to come.

Related Post

Supporters of Greywind Family Gather at Hearing fo...
Rochester Man Arrested After Assault on Pregnant W...
Dress for Success Red River Valley to Host “...
The Search for Savanna Greywind Continues, Newborn...

You Might Like

Clay County Fair Kicks Off in Barnesville

BARNESVILLE, Minn. -- The Clay County Fair kicked off today, and it's a well –loved tradition by many in the area. Paul and Shellee Hansen, owners of Hansen's Festival Concessions, have been involved with the fair…