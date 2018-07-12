Cramer: Vice President Pence Will Make A Fundraising Stop In Grand Forks

Kevin Cramer is trying to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Vice President Mike Pence is planning another visit to North Dakota.

Congressman Kevin Cramer says Pence will attend a Grand Forks fundraiser on July 25.

Cramer is trying to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp.

The Heitkamp-Cramer matchup is seen by Republicans as one of their top pick-up chances as they try to hang onto a thin majority in the senate.

It will be the third trip to North Dakota in less than a year for Pence.

Mr. Pence last came to Fargo back in March to talk about the tax cut bill.