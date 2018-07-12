Lake Agassiz Habitat for Humanity to Build Three Homes in Ten Days

With the help of Blitz Home Builders, the project will take place in 2019

FARGO, N.D. — In less than a year, more than sixty volunteers from all over the country will gather in the metro to hammer home hope and build a new start for three families.

For Danielle Stone, who has been with the Blitz Home Builders since 2012, it was surreal to bring her team of volunteers to the metro.

“Being from the Fargo–Moorhead area, I thought it would be an awesome experience to bring the group of people that I loved working with and building with to my hometown,” said Stone, who also serves on the Blitz Home Builders organizing board.

Each year, the Blitz Home Builders go around the nation to build three new homes in ten days.

Stone says the experience of helping families is second to none.

“There’s nothing that can replace the joy you get and the humbling experience that you get working alongside of the families that are going to be living in these homes,” said Stone.

One person that has benefitted from being in a Habitat home is Nick Hamilton, who lived in one with his family for a couple of years.

He says more single–family homes is just what the metro needs.

“We have a lot of apartments, but we don’t have a whole lot of homes that are suitable for the first–time home buyers, the people who really struggle with being able to get in, so having the opportunity with Habitat, they’re providing another affordable home for someone else in need,” said Hamilton.

But in order to build these homes, Habitat needs to acquire three lots of land make it easier for builders to go from house to house.

“We would like to have land that is adjacent to one another, if the land is in separate communities, say one in each community, it makes it far more inefficient for us to build,” said Jim Nelson, the Executive Director of Lake Agassiz Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat is currently in talks with developers across the metro to find suitable lots to build on, paving the way for more families to achieve the dream of owning a home.

They are currently building three homes in the metro right now, with sites in West Fargo, Fargo, and Dilworth.