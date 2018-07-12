State Supreme Court Rules Against Convicted Fargo Murderer Ashley Hunter

FARGO, N.D. -- North Dakota Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger addressed how North Dakota will benefit from internet sales taxes in a meeting with The Chamber. The U.S. Supreme Court sided with South Dakota in South Dakota v. Wayfair, upholding the state's…
GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- Vice President Mike Pence is planning another visit to North Dakota. Congressman Kevin Cramer says Pence will attend a Grand Forks fundraiser on July 25. Cramer is trying to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp. The…
BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. -- A scare last night for people living in central Beltrami County. A number of people captured video of a tornado near Ponemah. It also touched down near Red Lake. One person caught what looked like a…