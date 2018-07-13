Fargo Police Thank Young Crime Fighters In Drug Bust

FARGO, ND — Fargo Police are thanking a group of young crime fighters after a drug bust on Thursday.
According to the Fargo Police Department Facebook page the following happened:
On Thursday July 12th, the Fargo Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Metro Street Crimes Unit served a narcotics search warrant at a local motel room.
As officers were making entry into the room, after no one would answer the door, they saw a male jumping out of the window.
The suspect, later identified as 21 year old Califf Mcclain of Fargo, hit the ground and ditched approximately a quarter pound of packaged Marijuana. Mcclain then took off running.
Luckily, a group of young crime fighters were outside their residence across the parking lot playing in the beautiful summer weather.
They quickly pointed out which way Mcclain was running and cheered on detectives as they gave chase on foot.
Mcclain was apprehended very quickly a short distance away by detectives and arrested.
Mcclain was transported to the Cass County Jail for: • Preventing Arrest • Tampering with Evidence • Marijuana Possession with Intent to Sell • Possession of Drug paraphernalia • Criminal Mischief • 2 Outstanding Warrants
Once the situation was under control, the detectives went over and handed out some high-fives and thank-yous to the group of kids that pointed them in the right direction.
Officer Michaels and Jacobs were nice enough to stop by and hand out some Junior Officer stickers to our helpers for the evening and take a picture with them.
The Fargo Police Department owes these young men and women a debt of gratitude! Thank you.
