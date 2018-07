Keys Stolen From Fargo Auto Dealer

Police were dispatched to Luther Ford, 3302 36 Street South on a burglary call.

FARGO, ND — Fargo Police arrested a 22 year old man after keys were stolen from a car dealer.

An employee called police after seeding a male running out of the building.

When Police arrived they found William Cole, Fargo, in the north side of the parking lot, hiding behind a car.

Cole took off but was caught quickly.

Police say Cole had keys he took from inside the dealer as well as some other random keys.

Cole is under arrest for Burglary and jailed at the Cass County Jail.