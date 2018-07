Police Identify Grand Forks Drowning Victim

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – We now know the name of the woman who drowned in an above-ground pool in Grand Forks Wednesday night

Police say 61-year-old Maggie Berlin of Grand Forks went under the water at the pool. When officers arrived at a home, she was unresponsive.

First Responders gave Berlin CPR, and she was taken to Altru Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation.