WF’s Reliable Vacuum Store Owner is Nominated for eBay Shine Award

WEST FARGO, N.D. – A West Fargo business owner is in the running to win 15-thousand dollars from eBay.

John McTighe is the owner of the Reliable Vacuum Store. He repairs recycled vacuums and sells them in his store and online. He’s one of three finalists from the U.S. for the eBay Shine Award in the Click-to-Mortar category.

McTighe says he is humbled by the opportunity to represent the Fargo-Moorhead small business community on the national stage.

“I definitely found that being nominated is a great honor. I feel some responsibility to North Dakota and the F-M area business community to represent them in a positive way,” McTighe said.

McTighe finds out if he receives the 15-thousand dollar prize in Las Vegas in two weeks.

You can vote for the eBay Shine Award by clicking here.