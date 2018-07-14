Red River Market Opens for Season

People love the food and community feel alike

FARGO, N.D. — The Red River Market opened up for another season, and there’s no shortage of things people love.

“You’re eating fresh produce from the area, antioxidants, better for your immune system, but even more so it’s the sense of community. You see the same people, you know what you’re getting. It’s a lot of friends and family, definitely supporting local this way. Nothing wrong with Walmarts and things like that, but you’re just not going to recreate this anywhere else,” Cody Pettengill, a market attendee, said.

Ronald Tessier is visiting from Manitoba and he loves the environment of not only the market, but the city as well.

“There’s a nice experience about walking amongst people and everybody’s looking around and everybody’s friendly, you can rub shoulders and no one’s going to get offended. That’s a beautiful part,” he said. “Wonderful people are always friendly. Great businesses, beautiful actually. Fargo’s a very beautiful city.”

“Everyone can kind of hang out this year. Little more casual. I really like the vibe that’s going on,” Pettengill said.

“I would say it’s got a lot of stuff, it’s got a lot of products. You can eat, you can drink, you can buy stuff for your body, you can buy good solid food,” Tessier said.

Everyone has a favorite part of the market.

“I always go to the Amish cart. They have the best pies, and for coffee, I’m stopping at Thunder Coffee. It’s part of my Saturday ritual at this point. Got to get my Thunder Coffee, got to get my Amish pie, and I’ll start working out again next spring,” Pettengill said.

The gelato is a big crowd-pleaser, too.

“This stuff is so creamy, it’s so delicious, but got to watch those calories!” Pettengill said.

The market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until October.