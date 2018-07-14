Red River Zoo Opens Interactive “Modern Farming” Exhibit

The new play space lets kids learn more about agriculture and farming
Tim Scott,

FARGO, N.D. — The Red River Zoo is opening up a new exhibit to teach kids about the wonders of agriculture.

Kids can explore tractors, play with toys and learn fun facts about what crops everyday objects come from.

The Red River Zoo partnered with the North Dakota Soybean Council, Corn Utilization Council, and NDSU Extension Soil Health to create the new Modern Farming exhibit.

The dynamic new play space goes hand–in–hand with the zoo’s educational goals.

“Our mission is to educate people as they come, and educate through fun, so it’s very important that we have not only a wonderful play space, but a place where they learn something important, like where their food comes from,” said Sally Jacobson, the Executive Director

Outside of the exhibit, kids could interact with farm animals, and take part in hands–on activities with farmers.

The Zoo is open from 10 to 7 p.m. daily throughout the summer.

