FRA Picnic Brings Sailors, Marines and Coasties Together

They do the event annually

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Sailors, Marines and Coasties from all over North Dakota got to know each other better at the Fargo Fleet Reserve Association’s (FRA) annual picnic in West Fargo.

Because our region is so far from an ocean, veterans and those still working in the Navy, Marines and Coast Guard say it can be hard to meet others in North Dakota and Minnesota from their service branches.

The picnic allows them to share stories with one another and get to know each other’s families.

Fargo’s FRA chapter also uses the picnic as an opportunity to fundraise for their organization.

“Sometimes it can be difficult to find these members and put them together in an organization like the FRA,” said Joao Dacunha, president of Fargo’s FRA chapter.

“Our sailors deploy quite a bit. They spend a lot of weekends and time away from home so this is our chance to say ‘thank you’ to the wives and husbands and children of our sailors,” said Gregory Cissell, commanding officer at the Navy Operational Sports Center.

If you’re interested in joining Fargo’s FRA chapter, click here or here.