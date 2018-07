Moorhead Teen Hurt By Boat Propeller

19-year-old Claire Holland had jumped off of the pontoon

VERGAS, Minn. — A Moorhead teen was hit by a boat propeller on Loon Lake near Vergas on Saturday night.

Otter Tail County authorities say 19-year-old Claire Holland had jumped off of the pontoon then tried to get back on when she was hit by the propeller.

Holland’s left thigh was cut.

She was flown to Sanford in Fargo for treatment.

There is no word on her condition.