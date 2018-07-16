Jason Hicks Touts His Experience in His Campaign For Clay Co. Sheriff

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Among the candidates to replace retiring Clay County Sheriff Bill Bergquist is a longtime detective for the department.

Det. Jason Hicks has investigated many of the highest-profile crimes in the county over the past decade. He says he’s looking for a fresh challenge after his lengthy investigations career.

“I’d have an advantage because after all this time and work, I have friends in every department that serves our region. I’ll be able to pick up the phone and call someone and get help for whatever is needed in the county. So, there’s that advantage, and also the advantage of all my experience working investigations. And life experience, for that matter,” Hicks said.

On Tuesday, we’ll hear from another candidate from within Sheriff Bergquist’s office, Lt. Mark Empting.