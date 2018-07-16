Victims In Triple Fatal Crash Near Hankinson Identified

Young Driver Lost Control on Interstate 29, Crossed Median And Crashed Into Vehicle Head-On

Radtke Family/GoFundMe

RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. — The highway patrol has released the names of the people killed in a triple fatal crash on I-29 south of Hankinson Sunday morning.

They include 45-year-old James Radtke of West Fargo and 24-year-old Flor Avila and her daughter, 5-year-old Kayleen Avila, both of Fargo.

The patrol says Radtke’s 15-year-old son, Connor, was behind the wheel when he overcorrected, lost control, crossed the median and hit Avila’s car head-on.

James, Flor and Kayleen were pronounced dead at the scene.

Flor’s 4-year-old son Reeve was flown to Sanford.

Connor was taken to Essentia.

Their conditions are not known.

A GoFundMe account has been started to help the Radtke family with funeral and medical expenses.

You can find a link here.