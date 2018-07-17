Franek Falls in USA Wrestling Juniors Freestyle Championship

Jared Franek finishes runner-up for second consecutive year in USA National wrestling tournament.
Jeremy Klein,

FARGO, N.D. — For the second consecutive year West Fargo’s Jared Franek fell just short of his goal of winning a national title in the Juniors freestyle wrestling tournament at the FargoDome.

Franek fell 13-2 to Danny Braunagel from Illinois to finish runner-up in the 160-pound weight class. Last year Franek lost in the championship match at 152-pounds.

