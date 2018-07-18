Detroit Lakes’ Hospice of the Red River Valley Celebrates 25th Anniversary

They invited the entire community to a picnic

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Hospice of the Red River Valley is celebrating a major milestone in Detroit Lakes. They have been serving people there for 25 years.

As a way to say “thank you” to the community, the hospice center in Detroit Lakes put on a picnic. Close to 100 people came to show the center their support. On average, Hospice of the Red River Valley serves more than 280 people a day at its seven locations in our region.

“We started out as Lakes hospice. We joined hospice of the red river valley back in 1993 and we come from a little house into this building that we are slowly starting to outgrow as well and our numbers have increased,” said Lisa Lofgren, patient care manager at Hospice of the Red River Valley in Detroit Lakes.

Hospice of the Red River Valley serves 29 counties in North Dakota and Minnesota.