Fentanyl Ring Investigation Lands North Dakota Prosecution Team DEA Award

"Administrator's Award for Outstanding Group Achievement"

U.S. Attorney for North Dakota Christopher Myers/Bailey Henke, Grand Forks

FARGO, N.D. — An investigation into a deadly fentanyl ring has resulted in a prestigious award for U.S. Attorney Christopher Myers and his team.

The DEA has recognized the team of investigators and prosecutors with the “Administrator’s Award for Outstanding Group Achievement” at a ceremony in Washington, D.C.

This is the first time an investigation in North Dakota has received this honor.

The investigation started in North Dakota in 2015 with the overdose death in Grand Forks of 18-year-old Bailey Henke.

To date, thirty-two defendants have been charged as a result of the investigation.