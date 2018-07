Missing: Moorhead Police Looking For Teenager

Sundus Abdi last left her home on 6/24/18.

MOORHEAD, MN — The Moorhead Police Department is seeking the help of the public in trying to locate a runaway juvenile.

Sundus Abdi last left her home on 6/24/18.

Her family has had limited phone contact with her and believe she is still in the F-M area.

Sundus is 16 years old, 5’8″ tall, weighs approximately 110 pounds, and has black hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the on-duty supervisor at 701-451-7660.