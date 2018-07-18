New Rules To Drink Alcohol During The Downtown Street Fair

People can consume alcohol on the street, but have to follow certain guidelines

FARGO, N.D. — The Downtown Street Fair kicks off tomorrow, and there’s a new rule that lets you drink out on the street. You do, however, have to follow certain guidelines.

“There are certain vendors they have chosen that are allowed to distribute alcohol during the street fair,” Jessica Schindeldecker, public information officer for the Fargo Police Department, said.

Those vendors are Fargo Brewing, Front Street, Drekker, Kilstone, and Side Street.

If you do want to drink during the event, you have to get it from specific vendors in a specific container, and only within a certain boundary. You have to wear a special wrist band, too.

If you don’t follow the guidelines, you could face consequences.

“You can be cited, which is must-appear in court for that violation. And it can have up to $100 fine,” Schindeldecker said.

Most businesses say they don’t have a problem with the new rule.

“I don’t think it’s going to hinder anything or hurt anything. You have to be a little more on your toes, a little more alert as to people who are walking down, having a cocktail during the fair,” LaRon Risser, a vendor, said.

There will be more officers patrolling the area.

“It’s important you can’t buy a beer from JL Beers or Vinyl Taco or the OB and walk around with it,” Schindeldecker said.

The city commission passed the new liquor rule 4–1 last month.

For a map with liquor consumption information, click here.