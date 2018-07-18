Picture Released Of Suspect In Royal Liquors Armed Robbery The holdup happened around 11:45 p.m. last Wednesday July 18, 2018 TJ Nelson, FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Police Department has put out a picture of the suspect in last week’s armed robbery of Royal Liquors on Main Avenue. Employees say a skinny black male between 5’10” and 6′ tall walked into the store, pointed a gun at each of them, and demanded money. He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. The workers were not hurt. The holdup happened around 11:45 last Wednesday. If you think you recognize the suspect, contact Fargo Police. FacebookTwitterRedditPinteresttumblrGoogle+MoreRelated Post Fargo Police Department, Applebee’s Team Up ... Fargo Police Release Depth of Investigation Into M... Police Search for Armed Robbery Suspect Another Suspect Nabbed in Jamaican Lottery Scam