Picture Released Of Suspect In Royal Liquors Armed Robbery

The holdup happened around 11:45 p.m. last Wednesday
TJ Nelson,

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Police Department has put out a picture of the suspect in last week’s armed robbery of Royal Liquors on Main Avenue.

Employees say a skinny black male between 5’10” and 6′ tall walked into the store, pointed a gun at each of them, and demanded money.

He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The workers were not hurt.

The holdup happened around 11:45 last Wednesday.

If you think you recognize the suspect, contact Fargo Police.

