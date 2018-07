Pilot Dies After Plane Crashes South of Mandan, North Dakota

The 35-year-old's identity was not immediately released

MORTON COUNTY, N.D. — A pilot died in an airplane crash Tuesday afternoon south of Mandan.

The airplane crashed into the Missouri River near the Fort Rice Boat Dock, which is about 30 miles south of Mandan.

A dive team has recovered the pilot’s body.

The pilot was flying alone.

The cause of the crash will be investigated.