UND Begins Search For A New Law School Dean

Kathryn Rand stepped down to return to teaching full time

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — UND is looking for a new law school dean.

The dean position most recently was held by Kathryn Rand, who stepped down to return to teaching full-time.

Law professor Bradley Myers is serving as interim dean.

North Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice Gerald VandeWalle will help lead the search for a new dean.

He will co-chair a 13-person search committee.