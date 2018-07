$50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D. — If you bought a lottery ticket in Valley City for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing you better check your ticket.

One lucky ticket is now worth $50,000.

The winning ticket matched four white balls and the Powerball.

The numbers are 1, 10, 27, 28, 36 and the Powerball number drawn was 12.

Nobody won the jackpot which now stands at $130 million for Saturday’s drawing.

MegaMillions jackpot for Friday night’s drawing has grown to $422 million.