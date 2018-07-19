Barefoot Woman Accused of Breaking Into Garages in South Fargo

Chelsea Forschen of Dunseith was arrested early Thursday morning
TJ Nelson,

FARGO, N.D. — A barefoot woman was arrested by police in Fargo after people reported seeing her entering garages.

25-year-old Chelsea Forschen of Dunseith was arrested early Thursday morning.

Police were called to a burglary in progress in the 3000 block of 34th Avenue South.

People reported seeing Forschen and a male trying to enter garages.

Officers found Forschen hiding behind a vehicle just north of a storage facility.

The male suspect wasn’t located.

Forschen was arrested for burglary, giving false info to police and an open warrant.

