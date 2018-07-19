Ellendale Inundated With Over 5 Inches of Rain In A Matter of Hours

TJ Nelson,

ELLENDALE, N.D. — People in Ellendale, North Dakota are dealing with a lot of water.

The Dickey County community was hit with over 5½ inches of rain in just a matter of hours early Thursday morning.

City officials were warning people not to drain sump pumps into the city sewer.

Due to the massive amount of rain, sewer mains were having a hard time keeping up.

Some people reported anywhere from a few inches to feet of water in their basements.

One lady said she had three to four feet of sewer water in her basement.

Name of Pilot Killed Near Mandan Released

MORTON COUNTY, N.D. -- Authorities have identified a man who died in a plane crash about 30 miles south of Mandan. Morton County sheriff's officials say 35-year-old Daniel Miller of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania died Tuesday afternoon. Miller's Cessna 152 crashed into…

$50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D. -- If you bought a lottery ticket in Valley City for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing you better check your ticket. One lucky ticket is now worth $50,000. The winning ticket matched four white balls and the Powerball.…