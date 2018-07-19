Two Under Arrest After Baseball Bat Attack In Fargo

Sgt. Joel Erickson says two suspects have been arrested. 54-year old Daniel Curtis and 21-year old Shane Burley are facing charges that include domestic and aggravated assault.

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A man was taken to the hospital after he was reportedly assaulted with baseball bats at a home in the 900 block of 5th Street South in Fargo.

Burley was also wanted on outstanding warrants. Erickson says all know one another.

Police responded to the 9-1-1 call just before 4 a.m. Thursday at the house in the Hawthorne neighborhood.

The victim was conscious and talking to police and paramedics before being transported to the hospital for treatment. His injuries are not life threatening.

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Fargo police are investigating an assault reported just before 4 a.m.Thursday in the 900 block of 5th Street South.

The victim called 9-1-1 claiming to report several people entered the home where he was staying and beat him with baseball bats.

Police are looking for suspects and set up a perimeter in the area, in the Hawthorne neighborhood.

