Man Committed To State Hospital In Double Murder

FARGO, ND -- The Red River Valley Zoo has cancelled tonight's ZOO Brew due to the weather. Executive Director Sally Jacobson said while the Zoo is open rain or shine, Zoo Brew contains a number of moving parts that heavy…
FERGUS FALLS, MN -- A man who murdered a woman and her son near Perham in April has been found incompetent to stand trial and been committed to the State Hospital in St. Peter. 32 year-old-William Hillman beat 42-year-old Denise Mcfadzen…
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) - A man was taken to the hospital after he was reportedly assaulted with baseball bats at a home in the 900 block of 5th Street South in Fargo. Sgt. Joel Erickson says two suspects have…