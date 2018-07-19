Man Committed To State Hospital In Double Murder

FERGUS FALLS, MN — A man who murdered a woman and her son near Perham in April has been found incompetent to stand trial and been committed to the State Hospital in St. Peter.

32 year-old-William Hillman beat 42-year-old Denise Mcfadzen and her 21 year-old son, Dylan, with a pipe wrench.

Hillman had been living with the Mcfadzen’s.

Hillman had been declared mentally ill two years ago after threatening to kill his mother.

He’d been diagnosed with schizophrenia but stopped taking his medications about five murders before the murders.