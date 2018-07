Blues Split Double Header with Alexandria

Blues gain top seed heading into legion playoffs.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Moorhead Blues split a double header with Alexandria on Friday afternoon at Concordia College. Alexandria took game one by a final of 10-2. The Blues answered back with a 7-5 victory in game two.

With the win the Blues finish the regular season with a 28-12 record and have earned the number one seed for the Sub State 14 Tourney.