Grand Forks Apartment Fire Displaces Residents

Fire crews were dispatched to 2832 20th Avenue South around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – An early morning fire heavily damaged a 12 unit apartment complex in south Grand Forks.

When they arrived, portions of a detached garage were already engulfed in flames.

The fire quickly spread to several nearby balconies and insulation along the roof line.

All residents of the building were displaced overnight.

There were no injuries. The cause is under investigation.