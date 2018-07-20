Rusty Wallace Visits Fans in Fargo

Fans greeted Wallace at Acme Tools for autograph session.

FARGO, N.D. — Whether you know a lot about racing or know very little, there are certain people in the sport that everyone knows. Rusty Wallace would fall into that category. Wallace jumped onto the NASCAR scene in 1984 and captured rookie of the year honors.

For 16 consecutive years Wallace won at least one race in the NASCAR cup series. Saturday the racing legend made a pit stop in Fargo. Wallace was greeted by fans at Acme tools in Fargo this afternoon for a fan autograph session.

Wallace signed memorabilia for fans and made an appearance at the Red River Valley Speedway this evening. Rusty was the 1989 NASCAR cup series champion and became a member of the NASCAR hall of fame after retiring in 2005.

Despite not racing for over a decade, Wallace says it always makes him so happy to see fans show their support whenever he comes to North Dakota.

“It gives me just a great opportunity to bring NASCAR to them. Instead of them coming to us,” Wallace stated. “I got off the airplane today and I had some folks waiting on me, about eight guys. They had a pile of Rusty Wallace cars. It felt pretty cool to look at some of the old cars that I ran and stuff. I love coming out and meeting the fans and talking NASCAR and seeing new things.”