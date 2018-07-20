Heavy Rain Does Not Dampen the Fun at West Otter Tail County Fair

Despite some cancellations, the fair keeps trudging on

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — In her 10 years of taking part in the West Otter Tail County Fair, Marie Tysdal has never seen rain take such a toll on the celebration.

“It made a mess out of our parking lots. Our parking lots are all grass–based, and they’re a mess right now because of cars trying to get out, cars trying to get in, so we’ve had to make some different plans today for parking,” said Tysdal.

Tysdal and her fellow board members had to think on their toes as the rain continued to fall. The modified tractor pull was postponed while a concert was canceled.

Once the rain stopped, board members trudged through the mud to make sure the fair stayed safe.

“Last night, when it was still raining, we had two tractors with hooks, and they were pulling people out of the parking lot. They pulled over 20 cars last night, and we’ve already had two today,” said Tysdal.

Even with all the rain, there is still plenty to do at the West Otter Tail County Fair.

“We have good entertainment, our displays from 4H and Opens are top–notch, we’ve got good food, the midway is very good, we’ve got lots of rides,” said Tysdal.

Some members of 4–H say the rain won’t dampen their spirits, and say they love the chance to come to the fair each year.

“I love to see how much pays off when these kids work so hard with their animals, and seeing everyone so happy with the ribbons that they get. It’s really cool,” said Hannah Polegewski of Fergus Falls.

“All of my friends are here and in 4–H, so I get to hang out with them all week, plus the 4–H Food Stand has really good food,” said Rachel Nelson of Fergus Falls.

The fair wraps up tomorrow, but people hope Mother Nature stays away from Fergus Falls for just one more day.

Tomorrow is Veterans Appreciation Day at the fair, where veterans get in for free.

There will be events ranging from a demolition derby to a cooking contest.