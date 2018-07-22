Otter Tail County: Woman Abducted By Gunpoint Found Safe, Suspect Identified

Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 2 Sunday afternoon

Amber Simonson/Facebook

UPDATE: Law enforcement and family tell us that Amber has been located and is safe and a suspect is in custody.

Family tells us that the suspect is 39-year-old Anthony Randklev of Pelican Rapids.

He was sentenced in 2008 for kidnapping and assault and was released from prison in 2017.

We’ll have more on KVRR Local News at 9.

**ORIGINAL STORY BELOW***

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — A woman has been abducted by gunpoint from a house in rural Fergus Falls.

Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 2 Sunday afternoon.

They describe the woman as 5’4″ and 130 pounds with blue eyes and she was last seen wearing a pink tank top and black yoga pants.

Relatives on social media have identified the woman as Amber Simonson.

They say it happened no the corner of county roads 10 and 27.

The suspect was described as a heavy set and balding white male.

He was driving a silver pickup with a bed cover.

Deputies say the suspect is believed to be armed and you should not approach him.

If you spot the suspect or the vehicle contact law enforcement.