Randklev Charges Include Sexual Assault, Kidnapping and Fleeing

FERGUS FALLS, MN — Formal charges have been filed against a Pelican Rapids man accused in the kidnapping and sexual assault of a rural Fergus Falls woman.

Thirty-nine-year-old Anthony Dale Randklev is charged three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, first-degree burglary, possession of a firearm by a felon, false imprisonment, and fleeing. All are felonies.

Randklev is accused of climbing in a basement window of the woman’s home and kidnapping her at gunpoint, threatening her four children if she didn’t cooperate.

He allegedly took the victim to an abandoned farmstead just outside Maplewood State Park and sexually assaulted her.

Randklev led authorities on a brief, high speed pursuit Sunday afternoon, several hours after the kidnapping before being captured.

Randklev has a violent criminal history and is considered a level three predatory sexual offender, considered most likely to re-offend.