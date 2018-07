USDA Plan to Help Farmers Hurt By Tariffs With $12 Billion Plan

WASHINGTON – The Agriculture Department announces a $12 billion short-term plan to help farmers hurt by tariffs.

Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue says the plan will help farmers deal with the cost of what he calls “disruptive markets.”

It comes as trading partners like China retaliate for President Trump’s tariffs on imports.

The plan involves direct payments to farmers, the purchase of excess food and trade promotion programs to help create new export markets. Agriculture officials say it doesn’t require approval from Congress.