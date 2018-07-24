West Fargo Teacher Charged With Sex Crimes Involving Minors

She is accused of sending explicit photos to two teens and having sex with one of them

FARGO, N.D. — A former West Fargo teacher appeared in court after being charged with sending explicit pictures to two teens and having sex with one of them.

Shannon Moser has been charged with one count of sexual assault of a minor and two counts of use of a minor for sexual performance.

Her bail has been set at $30,000, which is much less than what the prosecutor asked for.

“The bail was set at $30,000 post 10 percent, that means she has to post $3,000, and the rest based on her promise that she’ll be appearing at future court appearances,” Scott Brand, Moser’s attorney, said.

Moser has also been ordered to have no contact with children except her own. She also cannot use social media.

Social media played a big role in the case, including hundreds of explicit Snapchat messages that were sent to the minors.

The teens said Moser sent them nude photos and videos. Eventually, one teen met Moser at Rendezvous Park in West Fargo, where they then turned onto a gravel road and had sex.

“There’s multiple charges but we’re still very early on at the beginning of this case so I’m not going to get into any of the details,” Brand said.

The prosecutor originally asked for more conditions, like a GPS tracker for Moser. Her attorney, however, argues she doesn’t pose a flight risk.

“She was with family in Montana at the time she learned about the charges, and she didn’t indicate she was going to stay there, she drove right back after learning about the charges and voluntarily turned herself in,” Brand said.

Moser resigned from West Fargo Public Schools two weeks ago. She is due back in court on August 23rd.