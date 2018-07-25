LIVE: U.S. Navy Works with College for Kids & Teens

Kids and teens get the chance to work with STEM related activities
Maggie LaMere,

KVRR’s Maggie LaMere is live at MSUM with the College for Kids & Teens.

Related Post

Vigil for Savanna Greywind Held on MSUM Campus
Local Businesses Go Head-to-Head in Tenth Annual C...
College Basketball Roundup: Dragon Men Fall to Aug...
MSUM Women’s Basketball Extends Win Streak t...

You Might Like

Pickup Driver Escapes Injury After Train Hits Truck

CASSELTON, N.D. (KFGO) - The driver of a pickup escaped injury when a trailer he was pulling was struck by a train at a crossing two miles east of Casselton just before 9 a.m. Wednesday. Both the pickup and…

Fargo Hotel Robbed At Gunpoint

FARGO, N.D. -- Early this morning at around 12:02 AM an armed robbery was reported at the Grand Inn in south Fargo. The initial investigation shows two masked suspects entering the lobby and brandishing a handgun at the employee. The…