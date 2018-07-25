President Trump: The European Union Will Buy “A Lot of Soybeans”

TJ Nelson,

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In what could be great news for North Dakota and Minnesota producers, President Donald Trump says the European Union has agreed to buy “a lot of soybeans”.

The President says the United States and the EU have agreed to work toward “zero tariffs” and “zero subsidies” on non-automobile goods.

The EU will also increase its imports of liquefied natural gas from the U.S.

The president announced the agreements at the White House following meetings with European officials prompted by Trump’s trade dispute with the EU.

The president declared it a “very big day for free and fair trade.”

Minnesota and North Dakota are among the top 10 soybean-producing states.

 

