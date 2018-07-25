Vice President Mike Pence Visits Grand Forks Air Force Base

This is the third time he's been in North Dakota in less than a year

GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – Vice President Mike Pence stops in Grand Forks to campaign for Congressman Kevin Cramer.

But he didn’t leave without making one last trip to the air force base to thank all the men and women who work there.

KVRR’s Danielle Church has more in our lead story.

These airmen and women call themselves the “warriors of the North” and now they finally have the opportunity to show Vice President Mike Pence what they do for the United States every day.

But it didn’t take long for Vice President Pence to recognize their work both on their unmanned aircraft, the “Global Hawk” and the historic transatlantic flight which took off from the base for the United Kingdom earlier this month.

“It’s an extraordinary record of success at the Grand Forks Air Force Base. It’s literally turned the Red River Valley into a world leader in unmanned aerial systems as well as new developments in technology,” Pence said.

Part of the achievement is possible thanks to the commanders in charge at the base, which is why Pence thanked them for their leadership and guidance.

“You make an extraordinary difference in the lives of the nation and America is proud,” Pence said.

So is President Donald Trump, which is why Pence made sure to send the Commander In Chief’s regards and mention his 2018 Defense Bill. The legislation was passed to increase wages for troops, which Pence says was championed by two North Dakota politicians.

“Congressman Cramer and Senator Hoeven, I’m pleased to report earlier this year, President Trump signed the largest increase in our national defense since the days of Ronald Reagan.”

This is the third time Pence made a visit to North Dakota within the past year. But before the final applause, Pence made sure to give some advice to everyone in the room.

“Stay ready. Bring your very best to this enterprise. Mind your mission, mind your people because here, at this air base, you’re doing work that’s providing security for the greatest nation in the history of the world,” Pence said. “So, keep it up. I know America can count on each and every one of you.”

Vice President Pence also thanked Gov. Doug Burgum, Congressman Kevin Cramer and Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke for the work they do.