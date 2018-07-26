Harvest Hotline Is Activated In North Dakota

helps hook up farmers who need custom combiners with commercial harvesters looking for work
TJ Nelson,

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring has activated the Harvest Hotline.

The service that was first implemented in 1992 and helps hook up farmers who need custom combiners with commercial harvesters looking for work.

State Agriculture Department employees will answer calls weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The service is free.

The phone number is: 701-425-8454.

A self-service Harvest Hotline map is also available again this year.

