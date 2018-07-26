People Ages 50+ Participate in Senior Games

The competitions aim to make physical activity a lifelong pursuit

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota Senior Games allows people over 50 to compete in both individual and team games.

The games are taking place across Fargo and West Fargo through Saturday, July 28.

There are plenty of sports for people to enjoy, including bowling, basketball, and swimming. The competitions aim to make physical activity a lifelong pursuit.

“For one, it’s fun. An everyone of all ages wants to have fun. On top of that it’s good exercise, it’s a good way to socialize and meet people, and got to keep that going. One time in Lane 16 [of the bowling alley] you’ll have five 6-year-olds and down here on Lane 3 you’d have five seniors. Then with a bunch of teenagers mixed in the middle,” Josh Nelson, general manager of Red River Lanes, said.

Red River Lanes is hosting the bowling part of the Senior Games.

Those who place high enough in the North Dakota Senior Games can qualify for the national competition.

For a list of all the events, click here.