Fargo AirSho Welcomes B-25 “Miss Mitchell”

FARGO, N.D.–The Fargo AirSho is a chance to see the aircrafts in action!

The Fargo AirSho gives its attendees a look at both new and restored aircrafts. “Miss Mitchell” is a World War II bomber making an appearance this weekend.

It took 12 years for volunteers to restore Miss Mitchell.

This B–25 was built in the 1940’s and was used for multi–engine pilot training until the early 1950’s.

The plane was restored in the 1980’s and made her post–restoration debut in 1992.

Today, the plane is used as a reminder of World War II history and the war effort of those who flew in it.

There are 10 pilots qualified to fly Miss Mitchell.

A flight mechanic says it’s nice to see the current military planes but it’s also important to bring a piece of history to the AirSho.

“I frequently have to pinch myself to make sure I’m not dreaming,” flight mechanic Mark Manske said. “It’s without a doubt the biggest honor of my life to be able to display this plane and make sure that it continues to fly.”

Just two pilots will be flying Miss Mitchell at the Fargo AirSho.

Miss Mitchell is famous for the zero reported crew fatalities during any of her missions.