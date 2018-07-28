Legion Baseball: Alexandria Trips Up Moorhead to Force Game Two

The Blues battle Alexandria Sunday for winner-take-all Sub-State 14 title game.
Jeremy Klein,

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. — Alexandria legion baseball needed to beat the Moorhead Blues twice in order to capture the Sub-State 14 championship. They accomplished half of that on Saturday.

Alexandria defeated the Blues 12-5 Saturday to force a winner-take-all championship game on Sunday at noon in East Grand Forks. Moorhead is the defending Sub-State 14 champions.

