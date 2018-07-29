A Local Alpaca Farm Changing the Game for North Dakota Farmers from Start to Finish

And coincidentally falling onto 10–7 Galchutt Avenue, Ten Seven acres was born

GALCHUTT, N.D. — When you hear about a farm in North Dakota, most have cattle roaming the land while crops like corn and soybeans grow in time for harvest.

But KVRR’s Jessie Cohen tells us about one unique farm that is utilizing their livestock from beginning to end.

“Neither of us had any idea that we’d ever one end up on an alpaca farm, two in a small town and three vending at farmers market every weekend with stuff that Jessie created, that I created,” said Dirk Monson, a co-founder of Ten Seven Acres.

It all started with two alpacas and now it’s grown to more than 24, but when the suggestion was first brought up…

“And we were like alpacas? What would you do with those?” said Jessie Monson, a co-founder if Ten Seven Acres.

After wanting to move their once race horses…

“Their names for spectrin 7 and 10 carat jewel,” Jessie said.

And coincidentally falling onto 10–7 Galchutt Avenue, Ten Seven acres was born.

“It’s cool to see your fruits of the labor at the end because we are taking that fleece and turning it into a hat that someone wears for the winter and they just absolutely fall in love with,” Jessie said.

The couple is there from the moment an alpaca is born…

“It’s those first steps they take all the way to watching them become a productive member of our heard,” Dirk said.

To each harvest season where new fibers are collected to start something new.

“We take things from start to finish…It’s kind of like farm to table but in a different way,” Jessie said.

When you buy something from Jessie and Dirk you aren’t just adding a new item to your closet.

“Educate. That’s the big thing we try and help educate the public from whether it’s fiber production, animal care, about the alpacas themselves because it’s not something the typical person gets to see,” Jessie said.

You learn and you bond.

“People want to know where their food comes from. They want to have that relationship with their grower. We saw a need for people to understand where their clothes came from,” Dirk said.

“You don’t have that connection where that individual can actually appreciate that this wasn’t just some animal this was an animal named Ottie,” Dirk said.

“People buy a certain item because they saw einstein and so they wanted the socks that einstein produced, things like that,” Jessie said.

Jessie and Dirk continue to strive to reach their goal…keeping their brand and operation all local while connecting with the community.

“And then the next week they just come to talk to us and tell us about it because they’ve enjoyed the experience so much and that’s really special to me because I feel like that means I’m doing something right,” Jessie said.

Ten seven acres is a place they call home, a place they are hoping other people can also have a connection with.

“So if we can be known 20 years from now as that alpaca farm in North Dakota that started the alpaca industry in North Dakota that’s success for me,” Dirk said.

It may not have been the plan…

“Sometimes you just gotta jump and hope that someone helps catch you and hit the ground running,” Jessie said.

…but it has been an adventure that has made a mark on our region.

To check out some of the products made from Ten Seven Acres or to meet some of their alpacas, visit our website.