Rep. Kevin Cramer Goes Door-to-Door on Campaign Trail

Cramer is making phone calls and knocking on doors to gain votes before the election

FARGO, N.D. — We’re only 100 days away from the senate election race.

Rep. Kevin Cramer is making phone calls and knocking on doors to gain votes before the big day.

Congressman Kevin Cramer says one of the things that makes North Dakota a good state for national, political activism is its size.

“It’s a small state, very few voters and we have the opportunity to have a more intimate discussion and relationship with those voters,” Cramer said.

It’s why students went door–to–door to talk to people about why they should vote for Sen. Heidi Heitkamp earlier in May and it’s now why Cramer is going door–to–door himself to talk to potential voters.

“There’s nothing like a face–to–face endorsement and engagement. I think people are more inclined to tell you how they feel when a person is looking right at them. I think there’s an appreciation for that type of activism,” Cramer said.

President Donald Trump has come to North Dakota once and Vice President Mike Pence has been to the state twice in support of Cramer.

“It’s really nice to have that level of support. It fires up the base. It gets the party cranked up. It’s what motivates the activists, which you need to have in a non–presidential year, when turnout is low,” Cramer said. “I think what we’re starting to see quite honestly is how important it is to have someone who has a relationship with the President of the United States, whether it comes to whether it comes to support for our farmers.”

President Trump announced a $12 billion bailout for farmers who are suffering from the tariffs he’s put on goods from places like the European Union, United Kingdom, Mexico and China, which is one of the biggest buyers of soybeans from the U.S.

“This recent announcement for commodity credit corporation authority and dollars to provide a safety net for our farmers is based on a letter that I sent to the Secretary of Agriculture in April 6 of this year,” Cramer said. “I think the president is going to win this trade situation. I have no doubt he’s going to. I think it’ll be very good including for farmers in the long run.”

Cramer says if this is a trade war, the goal should be to win it which is why he says he will back the president’s agenda, if elected.

“Some people are saying we need to get out of this trade war. There’s only one thing to do in a trade war and that is win it,” Cramer said. “It would be a lot easier for Donald Trump to win the trade war if the people who are supposed to be on his side would get behind him rather than fighting with him.”

KVRR reached out to Sen. Heitkamp but she has not yet responded.

Cramer says he expects both President Trump and Vice President Pence to visit North Dakota at least one more time before the November 6 election.