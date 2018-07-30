Kids Learning How to Use 3D Printing at NDSU Stem Kids Summer Camp

They are using advance technology that engineers within the college are able to use

FARGO, N.D. — Kids are getting a chance to go to college for a week and dive head first into some exciting engineering projects.

The students are using 3D printers as a part of the STEM Kids Summer Camp at NDSU to learn how to make different items like dice.

Some of the coordinators say this is a great opportunity for kids to be introduced to this kind of software at an early age.

“3D printing is definitely the next big thing. They are expecting that 3D printers are going to be in every house someday so I think it’s cool for these kids to be able to say yeah my time at NDSU I got to try it out I got to print new things when it was still kind of a new technology,” said Lauren Singelmann, an NDSU Engineering Outreach Coordinator.

The kids started camp last week.

They will be able to bring home the items they make from the printers.