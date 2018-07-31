Eight Moorhead Women Set to Make a Splash in November’s Elections

Six of the women are running for seats on the Moorhead City Council and School Board

MOORHEAD, Minn. — After working in nonprofit and government organizations for several years, Shelly Carlson decided to make a mark on her community by running for Moorhead City Council.

“I really was interested in Moorhead City Council because I’ve been here since 1990, my kids have been raised here, and my husband is born and raised here, so I really just want to contribute to the city,” said Carlson, who is running for a seat in Ward 2 of the Moorhead City Council.

But Carlson is just one of many women across the country who are seeking public office.

The Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers says that women are throwing their names in the hat for local elections in record numbers.

The push to make history inspires many women to run, including MSUM professor Deb White.

“This is a historic year, there’s going to be record numbers of women running across the country, and I really wanted to be a part of that, and I wanted to help set a tone for how we can work together,” said White, who is running to represent Ward 3 in the Moorhead City Council.

This new female force is especially strong in Moorhead, as six women are looking for seats in the Moorhead City Council and School Board.

“To be able to be a role model and set an example for our young people is what I am all about. Once they see you do it, then that seed is planted in their brains,” said Rachel Stone, a candidate for the Moorhead School Board.

Carlson, White, and Shelly Dahlquist (Ward 1), are running for seats on the Moorhead City Council, while Stone, Tina Walker, and Cara Gloe are making a run for the School Board.

Carlson hopes that having more women going up for elected positions will spark a generation to serve as well.

“I have a 16–year–old daughter and I would love to see her go and seek out public office. I would also like my son to do that also. So, I think it’s just to be an inspiration for all young people to be able to know that they have the ability to serve,” said Carlson.

With four months to go until Election Day, these women believe that they have the power to make a difference in Moorhead.

White is the wife of KVRR’s Chief Meteorologist Rob Kupec.

In addition to the six women running for City Council and School Board, City Council Member Mari Dailey is running for Clay County Commissioner and City Council Member Brenda Elmer is campaigning for mayor.