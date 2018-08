Kessay Keeps the RedHawks Atop St. Paul in Game Two

Kessay struck out 7 in six innings on the mound for the RedHawks

FARGO, N.D. — The F-M RedHawks topped the St. Paul Saints in back-to-back games, including Tuesday’s 6-0 victory.

Sebastain Kessay struck out seven batters in six innings of work on the mound for the RedHawks.

The RedHawks host the Saints again on Wednesday at 7:02 p.m.